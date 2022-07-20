Bains sent to judicial remand in Verka plant trespass case
Ludhiana: A local court on Tuesday sent former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Bains to 14-day judicial remand on Tuesday in a trespass and forcible entry to the Verka Milk Plant on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana in 2018.
A case was registered against Bains on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC after he failed to appear in the court. Bains, along with his supporters, were booked at the Sarabha Nagar police station under Sections 353, 186, 451, 149 and 506 of the IPC for trespassing the Verka Milk Plant and misbehaving with employees following a complaint by plant general manager Harminder Singh Sandhu in 2018.
The court had already send the former MLA to jail in a rape case on Monday. Soon after the court orders, the Sarabha Nagar police reached the new court complex and took Bains into custody in a case lodged on July 11 under Section 174 A of the IPC.
Alleging Verka of supplying milk low on fat and solids not fat (SNF), Bains had conducted a surprise check at the plant situated on the Ferozepur road. Sandhu alleged that Bains and his supporters barged into the plant and did not follow any procedure to check the milk samples.
Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.
Bains along with his four aides surrendered before a Ludhiana court on July 11 in a rape case registered against him on July 10, 2021, at the division number 6 police station.
Rape case: Woman accuses Bains’ brother of defaming her
Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma has marked a probe into a complaint filed by a woman against LIP chief Simarjeet Singh Bains’ elder brother Balwinder Singh Bains and his aides for defaming her.
The woman had earlier lodged a rape case against Simarjeet. Balwinder had levelled allegations against the woman during a press conference on Monday.
The woman alleged that Balwinder levelled baseless allegations against her and also raised questions on her character. She alleged that Balwinder and her supporters are also threatening her counsel during the court hearings.
The commissioner of police has marked an inquiry to assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behalin.
Create solutions, reduce dependency on foreign OEMs: Air Marshal Vibhas Pande
Pune: The Indian Air Force hosted a two-day avionics indigenisation seminar (AVISEM–22) on Monday and Tuesday at Base Repair Depot, Pune, focusing on reducing dependency on original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of Western and Russian origin. The seminar titled “Indigenisation of avionics aggregates based on modular open system architecture (MOSA) framework” was chaired by Maintenance Command IAF, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Vibhas Pande.
Punjab govt to introduce tracking device in passenger vehicles
Chandigarh The Punjab government will soon introduce vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) system in all passenger service vehicles such as buses, mini-buses and taxis from August 1. The state government has also decided to link “One Bus One Permit” with Vaahan portal. It was also decided to upload joint time tables on the web portal so as to ensure equal frequency and transparency in the public transport system of the state.
Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Tuesday rejected the government's committee on minimum support price, saying “so-called farmer leaders” who supported the now-repealed farm laws are its members. Senior SKM member Darshan Pal alleged the Centre's committee looks “bogus” as it does not talk about ensuring the legal rights of farmers.
Pune MSRTC division issues strict instructions to drivers after MP bus accident
After a Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation bus fell into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, the Pune MSRTC division has now sent strict guidelines to all its depots and regarding safe driving and a not over speeding during the monsoons. “Out buses are continuously plying tourist destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Yawatmal and other parts where flood-like situations occurred. We have asked them to halt during emergencies,” he added.
TET like exam for appointment of teachers in UP madarsas soon
On the lines of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board will introduce the Madarsa Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) for the selection of teachers in madarsas. “The test will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board. However, the rules of the test will have to be amended before implementing it,” said chairman of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.
