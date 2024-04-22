Baisakhi golf meet at CGC: Dhruv, Narbir emerge champions

Dhruv Darvesh grabbed top honours in the Group A while Sahir Singh finished second during the Baisakhi invitational golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. As many as 88 players teed off at the Baisakhi invitational golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Showing his prowess on the greens, Arvind Bajaj came in third, defeating Bobby Sandhu by virtue of better score on 18th hole. Amrinder came in fifth followed by Randeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh at sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

As many as 88 players teed off for Baisakhi invitational golf tournament which was organised to celebrate the festival. Narbir Singh played top-notch golf to emerge champion in group B with Brig Bikramjit (retd) being the runner up followed by Rahul Sehgal, Jasbir Singh and Col Naresh Talwar (retd) who finished fifth. IS Atwal got sixth place after pushing Gags Aulakh to seventh because of a better back 9.