 Baisakhi golf meet at CGC: Dhruv, Narbir emerge champions - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baisakhi golf meet at CGC: Dhruv, Narbir emerge champions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Showing his prowess on the greens, Arvind Bajaj came in third, defeating Bobby Sandhu by virtue of better score on 18th hole. Amrinder came in fifth followed by Randeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh at sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

Dhruv Darvesh grabbed top honours in the Group A while Sahir Singh finished second during the Baisakhi invitational golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

As many as 88 players teed off at the Baisakhi invitational golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)
As many as 88 players teed off at the Baisakhi invitational golf tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. (HT Photo)

Showing his prowess on the greens, Arvind Bajaj came in third, defeating Bobby Sandhu by virtue of better score on 18th hole. Amrinder came in fifth followed by Randeep Singh and Bhupinder Singh at sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As many as 88 players teed off for Baisakhi invitational golf tournament which was organised to celebrate the festival. Narbir Singh played top-notch golf to emerge champion in group B with Brig Bikramjit (retd) being the runner up followed by Rahul Sehgal, Jasbir Singh and Col Naresh Talwar (retd) who finished fifth. IS Atwal got sixth place after pushing Gags Aulakh to seventh because of a better back 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Baisakhi golf meet at CGC: Dhruv, Narbir emerge champions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On