Bajwa calls AAP govt’s new industrial policy a pre-election gimmick

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday launched an attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, terming its four-year failure to introduce a comprehensive Industrial and Business Development Policy as “catastrophic, inexcusable and deeply damaging” to Punjab’s economic future. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that the AAP government had utterly failed to create a business-friendly ecosystem in the state. (HT)

Bajwa expressed surprise that the AAP government had chosen the final phase of its tenure to suddenly unveil a new industrial policy.

The policy is slated to come up for approval in the next cabinet meeting later this week, state industry and investment promotion minister Sanjeev Arora said on Monday.

Reacting to the announcement, Bajwa questioned, “What was the government doing while Punjab’s industrial backbone steadily weakened for four long years? Why did it remain a silent spectator as entrepreneurs and industrialists shifted their investments to states like Uttar Pradesh in search of stability, incentives, and security?”

Taking aim at the upcoming Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 scheduled from March 13 to 15, Bajwa alleged that the hurried roll-out of the new policy was merely a last-minute public relations exercise. “This is too little, too late. After four years of policy vacuum and administrative drift, the AAP government is attempting to mask its failures with glossy announcements and grand summits,” he remarked.

Highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation in the sensitive border state, Bajwa said multiple businessmen had reportedly faced extortion threats and intimidation from criminal elements. “No industrial policy, however attractive on paper, can inspire confidence if investors fear for their safety and assets. Economic growth cannot flourish in an atmosphere of insecurity,” he said.