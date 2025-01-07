Bajwa raises questions over RERA’s functioning

Questioning the working of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that developers in the state, especially in Mohali and New Chandigarh, were adopting illegal practices such as ‘land pooling’ before actual acquisition of the land and Expression of Interest (EOI) model in the sale of plots. Questioning the working of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that developers in the state, especially in Mohali and New Chandigarh, were adopting illegal practices. (HT File)

HT had on Monday highlighted the developers’ illegal practices in the report ‘Developers taking RERA for ride’.

The GST department had carried out raids on four prominent builders and found that they were bypassing RERA regulations to secure early investments from buyers, and also evading GST payment as their projects were not registered under the Punjab RERA.

Bajwa termed it a scam and demanded a probe into the working of the RERA. “The possibility of RERA’s complicity cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the matter should be thoroughly probed by the ED or CBI,” Bajwa wrote on X.