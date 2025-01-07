Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajwa raises questions over RERA’s functioning

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Bajwa termed it a scam and demanded a probe into the working of the RERA. “The possibility of RERA’s complicity cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the matter should be thoroughly probed by the ED or CBI,” Bajwa wrote on X.

Questioning the working of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that developers in the state, especially in Mohali and New Chandigarh, were adopting illegal practices such as ‘land pooling’ before actual acquisition of the land and Expression of Interest (EOI) model in the sale of plots.

Questioning the working of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that developers in the state, especially in Mohali and New Chandigarh, were adopting illegal practices. (HT File)
Questioning the working of the Punjab Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations that developers in the state, especially in Mohali and New Chandigarh, were adopting illegal practices. (HT File)

HT had on Monday highlighted the developers’ illegal practices in the report ‘Developers taking RERA for ride’.

The GST department had carried out raids on four prominent builders and found that they were bypassing RERA regulations to secure early investments from buyers, and also evading GST payment as their projects were not registered under the Punjab RERA.

Bajwa termed it a scam and demanded a probe into the working of the RERA. “The possibility of RERA’s complicity cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the matter should be thoroughly probed by the ED or CBI,” Bajwa wrote on X.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On