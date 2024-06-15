Bajwa slams AAP govt over power tariff hike

Criticising the state government for hiking the power tariff, leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying it did so right after the Lok Sabha elections. Power rates for the domestic consumers have been hiked by 10 to 12 paise and industry by 15 paise. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa

“This is what it (AAP) did last year after the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election. Had it increased the power rates before the parliamentary polls, it would not have won even three seats,” he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bajwa further said that the people of the state had already been going through a tough time. “The inflation rate is spiraling rapidly and it has been difficult for people to manage their routine expenses. Instead of baling the people out, chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s government has put an extra burden on the people,” Bajwa added.

The Qadian MLA said industrialists in Punjab had been reeling under crisis. “They have been expecting some special package, but the state government hiked the power rate by 15 paise for them,” he added.