 Bajwa slams AAP govt over power tariff hike - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajwa slams AAP govt over power tariff hike

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 16, 2024 05:58 AM IST

According to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, had the AAP government increased the power rates before the parliamentary polls, it would not have won even three seats.

Criticising the state government for hiking the power tariff, leader of the opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government, saying it did so right after the Lok Sabha elections. Power rates for the domestic consumers have been hiked by 10 to 12 paise and industry by 15 paise.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa
Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa

“This is what it (AAP) did last year after the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election. Had it increased the power rates before the parliamentary polls, it would not have won even three seats,” he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Bajwa further said that the people of the state had already been going through a tough time. “The inflation rate is spiraling rapidly and it has been difficult for people to manage their routine expenses. Instead of baling the people out, chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s government has put an extra burden on the people,” Bajwa added.

The Qadian MLA said industrialists in Punjab had been reeling under crisis. “They have been expecting some special package, but the state government hiked the power rate by 15 paise for them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bajwa slams AAP govt over power tariff hike
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On