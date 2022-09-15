Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Baklavi restaurant brawl: Town planner’s son, nephew surrender before Ludhiana court

Baklavi restaurant brawl: Town planner’s son, nephew surrender before Ludhiana court

Published on Sep 15, 2022

Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, who is also facing attempt to murder charges in the Baklavi restaurant brawl case still remains at large

Bathinda town planner SS Bindra's son, nephew, key accused in the Baklavi restaurant brawl case, surrendered before a Ludhiana court.
Bathinda town planner SS Bindra’s son, nephew, key accused in the Baklavi restaurant brawl case, surrendered before a Ludhiana court. (Getty Images)
Ludhiana

The son and nephew of Bathinda municipal town planner SS Bindra, one of the key accused in the high-profile Baklavi restaurant brawl case, on Wednesday surrendered before the court.

Manmeet Bindra and Gurkirat Bindra, son and nephew of the former official, had been on the run for the last month and a half. Bindra, who is also facing attempt to murder charges in the case still remains at large.

Senior advocate Parupkar Singh Ghuman, the accused’s counsel, said the duo surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sumit Makkar, following which the court sent them on two days of police custody for further questioning.

Speaking of the development, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said the other accused in the case, including SS Bindra, are still on the run, adding that the case has been transferred to the Bureau of Investigation. He said, as of now, the special investigation team (SIT) formed for investigating the case will question the duo.

The incident in question had occurred on the night of July 29 at an upmarket Baklavi restaurant on Barewal road, Southern bypass.

A video footage of the incident had also gone viral on social media. The complainants — investment advisor Anirudh Garg, former national cricketer Karan Goel, industrialist Sanjiv Mongia, chartered accountant Rajnish Garg and others had alleged that Bindra, his son Puneet, nephew Gurkirat and others attacked them after an argument

Manmeet Singh Bindra, co-owner of the restaurant, had also posted a video on his Facebook account where he alleged that the guests were drunk and had started misbehaving with the staff following a dispute over the bill.

The accused had been booked at the Sarabha Nagar police station, but no arrest had been made in the case. The accused, meanwhile, had also submitted an application in Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail earlier this month. The same had been rejected.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
