Baljit Kaur inaugurates Saragarhi War Memorial in Ferozepur

Social security, women, and child development minister Baljeet Kaur inaugurated the Saragarhi War Memorial at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib in Ferozepur on Thursday.

While inaugurating the memorial she said, “Our aim is to remind the youth of their proud and glorious heritage.”

An 8-ft-high statue of Havildar Ishar Singh was also unveiled at the memorial, honouring the valiant leader of the 21 Sikh soldiers who made a heroic last stand against 10,000 Afghan raiders in 1897.

Marking the 127th anniversary of the iconic battle, the statue symbolises defiance and honour. This is the second gurdwara in three years, following Wolverhampton in the UK, to immortalise his memory.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had laid the foundation stone for this memorial on the 126th anniversary of the battle, to reconnect Punjab’s people with their rich history. The Saragarhi War Memorial stands as a testament to this historic battle and the indomitable spirit of those who fought.

Kaur applauded the efforts of the local administration for completing the ₹2-crore project on time, with an additional ₹50 lakh contribution from AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

UNESCO recognises the Saragarhi War as one of the eight most significant battles in world history.

The memorial, which includes the statue of Ishar Singh and a 41-foot-long, 13-foot-high mural wall, is equipped with illuminating lights and will shine as a beacon of inspiration for tourists in general, and the Sikh community in particular.

“The development of such historical sites will not only preserve Punjab’s cultural heritage but also bolster tourism, breathing fresh life into the local economy,” said Rajesh Dhiman, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur.

