Balongi residents block road over months-long water crisis

Residents of Balongi blocked the Balongi-Mohali main road on Friday to protest against the disruption of regular drinking water supply in the area for several months, alleging that they had been forced to use contaminated water and were facing an increased risk of water-borne diseases. A large number of residents gathered on the main road and staged a protest, demanding that the administration ensure a clean and uninterrupted water supply. (HT File)

A large number of residents gathered on the main road and staged a protest, demanding that the administration ensure a clean and uninterrupted water supply. The residents said that although Balongi falls under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC), the civic body had not yet taken over the water supply and distribution system, which was earlier managed by the village panchayat.

The protesters alleged that the lack of clarity over responsibility between the MC and the panchayat had contributed to the continuing problem. They also raised concerns over alleged political interference in the water supply.

The protest was led by Anil Kumar Guddu, Jagbir Chaudhary, Harinder Singh, Santosh Kumar, Dharmendra Singh, Raj Kumar Rai Sahib, Rita Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Durgesh Tiwari, Shashi Ranjan, Mahesh and other locals.

The protesters held discussions with the SDM following which BJP district president Sanjeev Vashisht reached the spot. The sarpanch, who had been responsible for water distribution, assured residents that efforts would be made to ensure that such disruption did not recur.

Tender for 2 borewells to be floated soon: Mayor

Mohali mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana said the water supply issue would be resolved within 10-15 days, as the MC was in the process of taking over the area from the sarpanch. He said the civic body had also planned two new borewells for Balongi and the tender for the works would be floated soon.

Following the assurance, the residents called off their protest and cleared the road.

The residents warned that they would resume peaceful protests if the supply was disrupted again. The BJP has also urged the administration to ensure a permanent solution to the drinking water problem and clearly define responsibility between the MC and the panchayat.