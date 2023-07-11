Bambiha gang member shot, other held after encounter in Punjab’s Faridkot

One miscreant managed to escape, while two were arrested after an encounter between three motorcycle-borne gangsters of the Bambiha gang and the Faridkot police near Bir Sikhan Wala village in Faridkot district on Monday evening. A criminal sustained a gunshot injury in the leg during an encounter with the police. He was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) at Faridkot for treatment.

The accused were identified as Surinder Lal alias Rahul of Bir Sikhan Wala and Surinder Pal of Jeevan Nagar in Kotkapura.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said that a team of Faridkot police was tracking criminals making extortion calls. “Our team got a tip-off about the movement of the criminals near Bir Sikhan Wala village. The police team intercepted three criminals but the accused opened fire at them. One accused suffered a bullet injury in the leg. Two accused were arrested but one managed to escape. Police teams as conducting raids to nab him as well. Meanwhile, we are registering a case against them,” he said.

“The accused are linked to July 6 firing incident at Jaitu town of Faridkot. They are involved in the extortion racket and the July 6 firing was also done for the extortion threat. They are close associates of gangster Deepak Maan, who is a member of the Bambiha gang. They were working on the directions of Maan,” he said.

“Maan makes extortion threats to people in the Jaitu area and the accused used to threat them further on his instructions,” he said.

