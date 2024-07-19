Bank loan ‘fraud’ case: ED raids Haryana Cong MLA Rao Dan Singh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday searched the premises of Mahendragarh Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh, his brother’s house in Mahendergarh, a metal fabricating company and its promoters as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged ₹1,392-crore worth bank loan fraud case, official sources said. A security person guards outside the residence Congress MLA Rao Dan Singh where ED conducted raids at Sector-17 of Gurugram, on Thursday. (PTI)

About 15 locations, including those in Mahendragarh, Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in Haryana, Delhi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, were being searched by the central agency’s Gurugram zonal office. The raids were conducted two days after Home minister Amit Shah visited Mahendergarh to address a Backward Classes sammelan.

A team of the central armed police force (CAPF) personnel accompanied the search teams.

The premises of the 65-year-old MLA, including a farmhouse in Rewari, locations of his son Akshat Singh, the company Allied Strips Limited (ASL) and its promoters Mohinder Agrawal, Gaurav Agrawal were being raided, the sources said.

ASL manufactures cold roll steel products.

The company is alleged to be involved in a bank loan fraud case of ₹1,392 crore and was booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2022.

It is alleged that Rao Dan Singh’s family and his companies took loans for ASL but never returned them and later these funds were written off, the sources said.

As per information, Mahendergarh MLA’s family’s name cropped up in the ED’s probe into the Adarsh cooperative society scam in which Gujarat-based Mukesh Modi and Rahul Modi were named as prime accused. In 2019, ED’s Jaipur branch took over the probe. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Rao Dan Singh and his family were allegedly involved in a bank loan fraud case, and they will ‘go behind bars’ during a rally at Bhiwani’s Behal.

Reacting to Khattar’s allegations, Rao Dan Singh had said that his family has no connection with the case and the case against his son Akshat Rao has been closed.

“My son’s name emerged in the ED’s probe due to a transaction with a company and he had no role in the alleged scam,” he had added.

Congress leader Rao Dan Singh could not be reached for a comment over the raids conducted on his premises.

The MLA had unsuccessfully contested the recent Lok Sabha elections from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat as a Congress nominee. He lost to BJP’s Dharambir Singh by more than 41,000 votes.