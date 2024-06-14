Bank penalised for failing to resolve Chandigarh resident’s cyber fraud complaint

The district consumer disputes redressal commission penalised a bank for closing a city resident’s cyber fraud complaint without providing a solution. The district consumer disputes redressal commission fined the bank ₹ 12,000. (HT File)

The complainant, Ishwar Chandra Dhyani, a Sector 46 resident, had filed a complaint against Reserve Bank of India through its regional director, Sector 17, against SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited, Gurgaon; SBI CARD, Chandigarh; and State Bank of India, Chandigarh.

Dhyani in his complaint said he was a credit card holder with the State Bank of India. In November 2021, two fraudulent transactions of ₹45,000 each were executed by a fraudster over the phone.

He raised the issue with SBI Card Chandigarh and registered a cyber fraud grievance complaint on October 26, 2021, but no action was taken by the opposition parties.

Dhyani alleged that after multiple communications, ₹45,000 was credited to his account, but the bank closed the complaint for the second transaction of the same amount after citing it to be duplicate.

Alleging that the act amounts to deficiency in services, he filed a complaint.

In the commission, the SBI (opposition parties two and three) while denying any deficiency on their part stated that the information with respect to the account or card details was fully confidential and sharing of OTP, CVV etc was a wrongful act. It added that in this case, the liability was on the complainant as he had shared the details. However, he received credit of ₹45,000 as the transaction was not in dispute and was immediately reversed when it failed.

The complaint against RBI and SBI Chandigarh was dismissed and withdrawn .

The commission observed that it was a malafide intention of SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited, Gurgaon, Haryana; SBI CARD, Chandigarh that they made part payment and denied remaining payment of ₹45,000.

“No specific rule or formula has been disclosed by them that how they concluded to refund the amount of only one transaction and not the other one,” it added.

“There is a clear-cut deficiency in service on the part of the opposition parties 2 and 3. They are directed to pay the remaining amount ₹45,000/- with interest @9% p.a. from the date of filing of the instant complaint till onwards,” the commission observed.

It also directed them to pay ₹7,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and another ₹5,000 as costs of litigation.