Banker’s murder in Ludhiana: 42-year-old woman lands in police net; 2 sons on the run
Four days after a 25-year-old banker from Manki village in Samrala died of multiple injuries inflicted by sharp weapons, police have arrested a woman for his murder.
The arrested accused has been identified as Pradeep Kaur, 42, of Salaudi village. Her two sons, Jashanpreet Singh, 24, who is serving in the Indian Army and currently on leave and Karanpreet Singh, 22, have also been booked for the murder of Ranjodh Singh and are on the run. Pradeep’s husband is suffering from a prolonged ailment.
Inspector Bindar Singh, station house office at City 1 police Station, Khanna, stated that Ranjodh and Pardeep had developed an illicit relationship seven months ago, which her sons objected to.
He added that on May 15, Pradeep had called Ranjodh and asked him to meet at her home. When he got there, the three of them assaulted him with sticks and iron rods. After he lost consciousness, they dumped his body at a field in Salaudi. After the police found the body, they rushed him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was lodged and investigation was initiated.
“The victim’s parents told police that Ranjodh had left the house after receiving a phone call on May 15 and didn’t return. When police scanned his call details, they found that Pradeep had contacted him. We found out about their illicit relationship during investigation and arrested Pradeep, who confessed to the crime during questioning,” said the SHO.“ A hunt is on for the arrest of her sons,” he added.
-
Ludhiana: 2 women posing as house helps steal ₹20k, gold jewellery from house
Two women posing as domestic helps decamped with ₹20,000 and 100-gram gold jewellery from a house on Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines. The complainant, Parveen Arora, 51, told police that the two women had come to her house on May 4 seeking work as house helps. The women then left the house saying that they will return the next day. After Arora found the valuables missing, she lodged a complaint.
-
Temples, mosques donate extra loudspeakers to educational institutions
With ongoing drive against unauthorised use of loudspeakers in the state, many places of worship have voluntarily removed the loudspeakers in the Sangam city. Now, the religious heads of such temples and mosques are donating these extra loudspeakers to the educational institutions. The managing committees of many mosques and temples have themselves taken down extra loudspeakers as they were causing unnecessary sound pollution.
-
Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi's cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest. The professor's social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque.
-
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
-
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics