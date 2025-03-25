Bansal flays decision to transfer repair work of V-3 roads to Chandigarh administration

Former Union cabinet minister Pawan Kumar Bansal has said the compulsion of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to transfer the repair work of the sector-dividing V-3 roads (that intersect arterial V-2 roads) to the Chandigarh administration portends ill for the future of the civic body. Former Union cabinet minister Pawan Kumar Bansal alleged that the denial of the due share of UT funds to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation as per the recommendations of the Delhi Finance Commission, which has thrown the civic body in the throes of a severe financial crisis, seems to be an insidious plan of the BJP-led Union government to emaciate the vital 3rd tier of the government. (HT Photo)

Bansal alleged that the denial of the due share of UT funds to the municipal corporation as per the recommendations of the Delhi Finance Commission, which has thrown the civic body in the throes of a severe financial crisis, seems to be an insidious plan of the BJP-led Union government to emaciate the vital 3rd tier of the government. The present move may somewhat ease its financial burden but will lead to the end of the empowered local self-government institutions in the country, Bansal said.

Further, Bansal added that the spirit behind the 74th Amendment was to strengthen participatory democracy at the grassroots level through institutions of local self-government and transfer to them functions enumerated in the Twelfth Schedule. Instead of assiduously pursuing that objective and honouring the recommendations of the Delhi Finance Commission to enable the municipal corporation to function effectively, the present move to transfer one of its important functions to the UT administration will only cripple it, Bansal said.

Having no funds for road repairs, the cash-strapped municipal corporation is planning to transfer all V-3 roads (sector dividing roads) under its jurisdiction, spanning 262 km, to the UT administration for re-carpeting and maintenance.

The proposal will be tabled for discussion and approval during the civic body’s General House meeting on Tuesday.