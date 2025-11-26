Bar council polls on Jan 29 in UT, January 30 in Punjab, Haryana

The polls to elect members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) would be held on January 29 at high court and district courts of Chandigarh and on January 30 in the courts of Punjab and Haryana. The final electoral rolls would be notified on December 24 and election notification be made on December 25.

Returning officer, BCPH elections, justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur said that preliminary electoral rolls would be put out on December 10 and objections to the same could be filed till December 17.

Nomination process would take place on January 1 and 2 and scrutiny of the same on January 5; and the final list of candidates would be notified on January 6.

The candidates can withdraw their names till January 19. Polling at high court and district courts of Chandigarh would take place between 10 am and 5 pm on January 29 and during the same time period on January 30 in the districts of Punjab and Haryana. BCPH has around 1.5 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh and will elect 25 members, whose tenure would be for five years. The council is a statutory body that regulates entry into the legal profession and deals with complaints against lawyers.