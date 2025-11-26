Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bar council polls on Jan 29 in UT, January 30 in Punjab, Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 06:06 am IST

Returning officer, BCPH elections, justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur said that preliminary electoral rolls would be put out on December 10 and objections to the same could be filed till December 17.

The polls to elect members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) would be held on January 29 at high court and district courts of Chandigarh and on January 30 in the courts of Punjab and Haryana.

The final electoral rolls would be notified on December 24 and election notification be made on December 25.
The final electoral rolls would be notified on December 24 and election notification be made on December 25.

Returning officer, BCPH elections, justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur said that preliminary electoral rolls would be put out on December 10 and objections to the same could be filed till December 17. The final electoral rolls would be notified on December 24 and election notification be made on December 25.

Nomination process would take place on January 1 and 2 and scrutiny of the same on January 5; and the final list of candidates would be notified on January 6.

The candidates can withdraw their names till January 19. Polling at high court and district courts of Chandigarh would take place between 10 am and 5 pm on January 29 and during the same time period on January 30 in the districts of Punjab and Haryana. BCPH has around 1.5 lakh members in the two states and Chandigarh and will elect 25 members, whose tenure would be for five years. The council is a statutory body that regulates entry into the legal profession and deals with complaints against lawyers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bar council polls on Jan 29 in UT, January 30 in Punjab, Haryana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Polls for the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) will be held on January 29 and 30 to elect 25 members for a five-year term. Preliminary electoral rolls will be available on December 10, with objections accepted until December 17. The BCPH, with around 1.5 lakh members, regulates legal profession entry and addresses lawyer complaints.