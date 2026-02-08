Baramulla-Uri railway line on track

The 50-kilometer long Baramulla-Uri railway line considered as the “strategic railway line”, which will connect Uri and its villages to Baramulla, is on track with it’s DPR already completed. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that some projects, especially Anantnag Pahalgam and Baramulla Kupwara, have been shelved, while clearing the decks for Baramulla Uri railway line, for which the DPR has already been completed. (Representative)

This comes after the centre halted three railway projects on the complaints of locals and elected members.

Currently, rails ply from Baramulla to Banihal on daily basis. However, locals and political leaders are seeking alignment of the project especially at the start as it can affect densely populated localities in Baramulla town.

Terming the Baramulla-Uri railway line important for regional development and the economic growth, Baramulla MP Er Rashid had demanded alignment to safeguard densely populated residential areas in Baramulla town.

After the blue print of Baramulla-Uri the project was made public, it caused uproar in around four residential areas of Baramulla with locals demanding slight alignment that could save hundreds of houses. Locals even held protests demanding alignment and wrote several representations to local and central government.

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that Er Rashid met minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and raised concerns over the proposed alignment the railway line.

“The meeting was attended by senior officers of the railway ministry. MP Er Rashid informed the MoS railways that the present alignment is proposed to pass through densely populated residential localities of Baramulla town, including Sherwani Colony, Jetty Khawajabagh and Fatehpora, which would result in large-scale displacement, demolition of homes and damage to vital community infrastructure.”

Inam said that the Rashid made it clear that while the people of Baramulla fully support railway connectivity and recognise its importance for regional development, integration and economic growth, development cannot be imposed at the cost of human suffering and social disruption.

“Several representations have already been submitted by residents, civil society groups and public representatives and that feasible alternative alignments through vacant or sparsely populated areas are available,” Er Rashid told MoS Railways.

Nabi further said that Rashid sought immediate review of the present alignment, adoption of alternative routes that bypass residential areas and meaningful consultation with local stakeholders before finalising the project. “In the coming days, a delegation of Baramulla residents will also meet the railway ministry to personally present their concerns. Er Rashid had also taken up the issue with Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, pressing for a humane and people-friendly realignment of the Baramulla–Uri railway line.”

Former president of the Baramulla municipal council Peer Jalal u din said the project is a welcome step but it should pass through the areas which doesn’t cause problems to people especially in Baramulla town where very less land is available for residential areas. “We want this project to pass through those areas which isn’t densely populated. Earlier, they were planning to pass the line through the only College ground depriving youth from the only ground.”

Currently Baramulla is the last major railway station in the Valley.