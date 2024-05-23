 Bargari sacrilege case: Court issues notice to police on key accused Kler’s bail pleas - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bargari sacrilege case: Court issues notice to police on key accused Kler’s bail pleas

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 23, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Pardeep Kler is an accused in nine cases of which five are related to sacrilege and the other four are registered against him as he was declared a proclaimed offender.

The local court has issued notice to the police with regard to two bail applications moved by Pardeep Kler, key conspirator in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases.

Bargari sacrilege case: Court issues notice to police on key accused Kler’s bail pleas
Bargari sacrilege case: Court issues notice to police on key accused Kler’s bail pleas

Kler, one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members, had been on the run for over six years. He was arrested by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Faridkot police from Gurugram on February 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He is an accused in nine cases of which five are related to sacrilege and the other four are registered against him as he was declared a proclaimed offender.

As per Kler’s counsel, he has been granted bail in seven cases and now bail applications in two cases – wherein he has been declared PO – have been filed.

The applications were filed on Tuesday in the court of district and sessions judge, who has issued notice, and the case is now listed for May 23.

The Punjab Police had issued a look-out circular against Kler in three interlinked sacrilege cases of Faridkot, including Bargari in which dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been named as the main conspirator, in November 2021.

The investigation of three cases was first carried out by the Punjab Police but was transferred to the CBI after Punjab government’s notification on November 2, 2015. However, after the high court’s order, the investigation of this case was again transferred to the SIT of the Punjab Police on January 4, 2021.

As per the CIA, Kler was nominated on the statement of a villager, Pardeep Kumar, on July 3, 2020, and on the disclosure statement of accused Mohinder Pal who was in judicial custody in another FIR lodged in Moga.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bargari sacrilege case: Court issues notice to police on key accused Kler’s bail pleas
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On