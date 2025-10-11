Barnala murder case: Supporters withdraw stir, cremation today

Protesting for a week since his murder on October 4, the family and supporters of victim Sukhwinder Singh Calcutta called off the stir on Friday following assurances from the district administration. Representational Image

The sit-in protest, which began immediately after Calcutta was shot dead in Sehna village, Barnala, was being staged by villagers and a 21-member action committee. The protesters had been demanding nomination of Bhadaur MLA Labh Singh Ugoke in the FIR, compensation for the family and a job for the next of kin.

While these demands have not been met yet, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarfaraz Alam confirmed that the family lifted the dharna from the Sehna bus stand following assurances of a fair investigation. The family had met with the deputy commissioner and police officials, demanding a transparent probe.

He also confirmed that the post-mortem had been conducted and that the cremation was scheduled for Saturday. The administration has also assured the family that it will clear all outstanding bills after due verification.

The 21-member action committee, constituted by the villagers and supporters of the deceased, said they had been sitting on the road for a week, but their plea for justice had not been heard. So it was decided to conclude the protest.

Barnala police have so far arrested three people in connection with the murder. Calcutta was known for being vocal on various regional issues. He had recently shifted his political allegiance from the Congress to Simranjit Singh Mann’s Akali Dal Amritsar.