Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bars in cars: 82 arrested for drinking in public during raids across Ludhiana

Bars in cars: 82 arrested for drinking in public during raids across Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:22 AM IST

Coming down heavily against public drinking, police conducted surprise raids at a total of 13 locations across the city on Monday night

Ludhiana police arrested 82 for allegedly drinking in public during raids. (HT FIle)
Ludhiana police arrested 82 for allegedly drinking in public during raids. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Coming down heavily against public drinking, police conducted surprise raids at a total of 13 locations across the city on Monday night.

Police arrested 82 people in as many as 44 cases for consuming liquor in the open while sitting in their cars roadside. The teams also arrested eatery owners for serving food to violators and encouraging drinking in public.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, issuing a further warning, said such raids will continue on a regular basis and announced a drive against drunk driving in the city as well.

The police chief said he had received several complaints from city residents about the growing trend of public drinking and eatery owners encouraging the activity by serving food to violators — who as per the complainants often pass indecent comments and indulge in scuffles, thus disturbing the law-and-order situation.

“Following the complaints, we formed special teams at zone level and conducted raids from 8 pm to 11 pm. The police conducted raids at Feroze Gandhi Market, South City, Rajguru Nagar Market, Rishi Nagar Market, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar Market, Model Town Market, Pakhowal road, Sector 32 market, Gol Market Moti Nagar, Shimlapuri among other areas,” he added.

Speaking of the arrests, Sidhu said, “The police teams found the violators were consuming liquor in the cars parked outside eateries. Some of the violators were drinking in the open. On seeing the police teams they tried to escape, but were nabbed. Police also booked eatery owners for selling eatables to the violators.”

The violators have been booked under sections 68, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out