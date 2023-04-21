Man facing murder charges held for drug peddling in Ludhiana; 100g heroin seized

The Jamalpur police on Thursday arrested a Basti Jodhewal resident, who is facing trial in a murder case, for alleged drug peddling and recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession. The accused, Karan Kumar, in the custody of police in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Karan Kumar alias Karan, 26, of Atal Nagar of Basti Jodhewal.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO, Jamalpur police station, said that the team of Mundian Kalan police post was patrolling near Jhabewal area when they signaled the accused, riding a motorcycle, to stop following a tip-off.

The accused stopped the motorcycle at a distance and took the u-turn to escape, but failed as his motorcycle developed some technical snag. He left the vehicle at the spot and tried to escape, but the police gave him a chase and nabbed him.

When frisked, the police recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession. The police also seized the motorcycle and registered a case under sections 21-61-85 of NDPS Act against the accused.

Inspector said that the accused is already facing two FIRs, including in a murder case registered in 2015 at Salem Tabri police station.

Four held for drug peddling

The Model Town police have arrested four persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 1kg opium, 103g heroin and ₹1.94 lakh as drug money from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Avdesh Kumar of Chapra in Bihar, who is presently residing at Nichi Mangli area of Ludhiana, Mandeep Singh alias Manu of New Janta Nagar, Amandeep Singh alias Romi of Kot Mangal Singh and Mandeep Singh Munny of Model Town Extension.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Jasroop Kaur Bath said that the team of Atam Park police post had set up a checkpoint near Dabbu Chicken and stopped three accused, including Mandeep, Amandeep and Mandeep Munny, who were travelling on a motorcycle.

When frisked, the police recovered 103gm heroin, ₹1.94 lakh as drug money, an electronic weighing machine and 89 empty pouches from their possession.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered against the accused.

Similarly, the team of Atam Park police post arrested Avdesh Kumar after he was stopped for checking at a checkpoint and 1 kg opium was recovered from his possession. A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Model Town police station.