Batala man on the run after killing 4 relatives of daughter’s boyfriend

A man allegedly shot dead four members of the family of a 21-year-old man with whom his minor daughter was in a relationship at Ballarwal village of Batala in Gurdaspur district on Sunday, police said, adding that the accused was absconding.

According to police, the accused Sukhjinder Singh was enraged after he got to know that his daughter, a student of Class 10, was in a relationship with Harmandeep Singh, a resident of the same village.

Early on Sunday, he went to the field owned by the victim’s family.

“When Sukhjinder saw Harmandeep’s father Sukhwinder and uncle Jasbir Singh in their field, he opened fire at them, resulting in their deaths. He then went towards the family’s house and saw Harmandeep’s grandfather Mangal Singh and cousin Babandeep. He opened fire, killing both of them. After this, he shot Harman and his cousin Jashanpreet. Both the injured have been referred to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital where their condition is said to be stable.”

The police have registered a case against the accused under IPC Section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act at Ghuman Police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-Batala) Rashpal Singh said Sukhjinder and Harmandeep’s families had old enmity.

“Both the families had been at loggerheads over the last Panchayat polls. Both, Mangal Singh and Sukhjinder Singh wanted to become the village’s sarpanch.”

Various investigative teams, including a forensic experts, have collected the evidence from the spot, and their hunt to nab the accused is on, the SSP said. The two families also belonged to different castes. “So far, we have not found any caste angle behind the killings, but our investigation is still on,” Ghuman station house officer (SHO) Joginder Singh said.