Batala market killing: Police hunt for motive, miscreants

A day after four bike-borne assailants shot dead two persons and left four injured in Batala market, police are yet to identify the motive behind the attack or identify the miscreants. On Saturday, the post-mortem of the deceased, identified as Sarabjit Singh Kaka and Kanav Mahajan, was conducted at the civil hospital.

The police have lodged an FIR and have refused to disclose the details of the case.

“A probe is underway, and we are collecting clues. At this point, we are not sharing any details as it might hamper the probe. The accused will be nabbed soon,” a senior police official said, pleading anonymity.

Kaka, 26, was newly married, while Mahajan was the lone son of his parents, and his father passed away last year.

A local Congress leader, Amandeep Jaintipuria, claimed that the assassins had come to kill him.

“I was sitting in the showroom of my brother-in-law when unknown persons started firing. However, I escaped, but my aide Kaka and another person, known to me, sustained bullet injuries and died”, he said.

“I have been receiving death threats for many years and have lodged as many as 10 FIRs so far. Gangsters demanding ransom money from businessmen and traders is very common now. Those who defy them face such kind of attacks. This is a complete failure of law and order in the state,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, several organisations of traders and Hindu right-wing bodies are planning to call for a shutdown as a protest against the murder.