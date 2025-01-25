Batala police freeze hotel in Amritsar being used for drug trade

Batala police have frozen Hotel Alpine in Amritsar, valued at approximately ₹4.5 crore, for facilitating drug trade on its premises, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said on Friday. The investigation, which stemmed from an FIR dated September 21, 2024, revealed the hotel management’s complicity in shielding illegal activities.

The SSP said that room number 103 of the hotel was harbouring a drug den and was used as a base by smugglers to coordinate their operations.

Police had arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 2.8kg of heroin from their possession.

Mir said that the investigation of backward and forward linkages in the case found that the hotel’s room number 103 was being used to facilitate narcotics smuggling operations.

“Evidence also confirmed that the hotel was strategically used to evade detection and support the narcotics supply chain. Room number 103 was specifically reserved for drug smugglers, who used it as a base for coordinating heroin smuggling operations across the international border,” the SSP said adding that the drug peddlers were also using the room to store drugs and meet other operatives.

The SSP said that following the revelations, a case was sent to the competent authority to forfeit the property under section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This section allows for the freezing of illegally acquired property by drug suppliers.

He said that following the approval of the competent authority, the Batala police has forfeited the hotel located at Ajit Nagar Road at Katra Ahluwalia in Amritsar.