Bathinda: 21-yr-old killed by friends during drunken brawl

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jul 01, 2025 06:02 AM IST

A resident of Lalbai village in Muktsar, Imroz, was heading towards Manali with his friends when their car broke down

A 21-year-old, Imroz Singh, was killed by his friends in Bathinda late Sunday night during a drunken brawl.

The victim was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he succumbed to injuries. (HT photo for representation)
A resident of Lalbai village in Muktsar, Imroz, was heading towards Manali with his friends when their car broke down. They decided to stop in Bathinda for car repair, where they stayed at a friend’s paying guest accommodation. As per the police, Imroz and others consumed liquor, following which a clash took place.

In the clash, Imroz was allegedly stabbed by Chhavi Jangirana, Khush and 3-4 others. The victim was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he succumbed to injuries,” the police said.

Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarabjit Singh said that the accused have been identified, and “efforts are on to nab the culprits, who have been booked for murder.”

