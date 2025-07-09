Bathinda: 6 held with 40kg heroin as Pak-backed int’l drug cartel busted

Police on Tuesday busted an international drug cartel and seized 40kg of heroin from the possession of six persons. According to director general of police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution in Punjab. (HT)

Punjab Police have recovered more than 19,000 kg of narcotics, including 824 kg heroin, since March 1 under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign.

According to director general of police Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution in Punjab. In an X post, the DGP said, “In a significant breakthrough against trans-border narco-smuggling, Bathinda police recover 40kg heroin, operated by a foreign-based smuggler, and apprehend six key drug traffickers of the cartel.” Investigations are being carried out to uncover the full extent of the drug supply chain, including its cross-border linkages, the DGP said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Lakhvir Singh, Rohit Kumar, Gurcharan Singh, Akash Marwaha, Ranjodh Singh and Prabhjot Singh, all residents of Malout in Muktsar district.

They were held near the Mehna Chowk area in the city during a routine checking of suspicious vehicles and individuals. A first information report (FIR) was registered against them under various sections of the NDPS Act at Kotwali police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal told reporters that the recovery was made from an SUV in which the accused were travelling.

She said that the identity of the kingpin is being ascertained.

“Initial investigations reveal that the accused were involved in supplying drugs to different parts of Punjab and other states. They were living in Bathinda for the last some time,” added the SSP.

A large number of police personnel were deployed near Mehna Chowk in the morning and part of the area was sealed to complete the operation. The house where the accused stayed was also searched but the SSP declined to divulge the details.

Investigators said that one of the accused, Lakhvir, was involved in the sale and purchase of used vehicles. “Lakhvir has an Arms Act case registered against him in Malout, while Prabhjit was booked in a drug case in Muktsar,” the SSP added.