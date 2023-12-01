Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff stage protest

BATHINDA: Nursing staff of the Bathinda-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staged a candlelight march on the institute campus on Thursday evening in support of their demands. Nursing staff of the Bathinda-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) staged a candlelight march on the institute campus on Thursday evening in support of their demands.

The nursing staff is demanding timely completion of probation of paramedic staffers hired in 2019 and 2020, eight off days in a month and appointment of hospital attendants at the in-patient departments (IPDs). They also wore black badges to register a protest.

A protesting leader said there are about 890 nursing officials and they would boycott work if the AIIMS management does not accept their demands by December 5.

“We have been urging the institute management to implement the central rules in granting leaves, appointing more staff in the critical care departments and promotion of the eligible staff. The institute authorities should look into our legitimate demands for smooth functioning,” said another leader.

AIIMS spokesperson Dr Tarun Goyal said the medical superintendent and director have heard the grievances raised by the nursing staff and the institute management is working to resolve the matter as per rules.