BATHINDA Bathinda: ASI, accomplice held for accepting ₹ 1-lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) apprehended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Major Singh, posted at the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), Bathinda range, and his driver Ram Singh red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1.05 lakh on Thursday.

VB’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh told reporters the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a resident of Raipur in Mansa.

He added that the complainant approached the VB and informed that the ANTF team in Mansa had registered a case under the NDPS Act at Mohali against his son and others.

During the investigation, the accused ASI came to the complainant’s shop and told him to release the gold kept in possession of the police during the body search of his son on his arrest and demanded a bribe of Raipur 2 lakh.

The complainant alleged that on his request, accused Ram Singh demanded ₹5,000 for himself and ₹1 lakh for the ASI.

After a preliminary inquiry, the VB team laid a trap and arrested the ASI and his driver.