Bathinda bio-mining project: 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste to be cleared by Dec 2023
Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Bathinda municipal corporation to complete legacy waste bio-remediation by December 2022. After the MC failed to meet the deadline, it sought that the deadline be extended to the end of 2023, to which the Green Tribunal acquiesced.
After years of hanging fire, the municipal corporation has finally set a December 2023 deadline for the bio-mining project, under which around 2 lakh tonnes of legacy waste that has been accumulating at dumping a site on the Bathinda-Mansa Road for around three decades will be treated and removed.
While the project has been in the pipeline for years, it failed to take off for a lack of initiative on the part of MC officials. Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Bathinda municipal corporation to complete legacy waste bio-remediation by December 2022. After the MC failed to meet the deadline, it sought that the deadline be extended to the end of 2023, to which the Green Tribunal acquiesced.
Municipal commissioner Palavi Choudhary said the local body has initiated the bidding process, and tenders will be opened on September 22. “We will complete bio-remediation within the stipulated time frame,” she said.
Officials say garbage is no longer being dumped on the garbage mountain on the Bathinda-Mansa Road.
MC superintendent engineer Sandeep Gupta said the bio-mining project will entail clearing the legacy waste after segregation of plastic, rags and dust. “Once completed, the MC can reclaim 13 acres of land. We plan to make the best of the space as a landfill. Waste will only be dumped as per scientific specifications, to check environmental degradation,” said Gupta.
“The project will boost the image and score of the city in the annual Swachhta or national hygiene audit,” he added.
With the city growing over the last few years, the volume of waste generated has increased, causing foul smell to spread and fire incidents in waste heaps. Several residential colonies have also mushroomed in the vicinity of the dumping site.
Falling mustard seed prices a worry for Haryana farmers, traders
A steep fall in the mustard seed prices by 21 per cent since the harvesting season in March-April has become a cause of concern for the farmers and traders in Haryana, who had stocked huge quantities of the produce anticipating a rise in the prices in the following months. The farmers and traders had expected the prices to go beyond ₹ 10,000 per quintal.
Chandigarh: Man’s naked body found outside hotel in Sector 42
The naked body of a 35-year-old man was found under suspicious circumstances outside a hotel in Attawa village, Sector 42, on Sunday morning. Police said the deceased was identified as Sanjay, who lived in Attawa village and used to work odd jobs in different hotels. His wife and two children are back at his native in Uttar Pradesh. The body was sent for autopsy to establish the cause of death.
SBSP chief to mobilise cadre with Savdhan Yatra
Lucknow: To counter rebellion and desertion by senior party leaders, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has planned to mobilize the cadre with Savdhan Yatra commencing from Lucknow on September 26. The yatra will pass through 19 districts, mostly in east UP, including Lucknow, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Chandauli, Mau, Ghazipur and Ballia.
Seven drug peddlers arrested in Mohali in four separate cases
The Mohali police have arrested seven drug peddlers in four separate cases in the past 24 hours in the district. In the first two cases, three drug peddlers were arrested by the Phase-8 police, and heroin and ice were recovered in two separate cases. The accused arrested with ice drug were identified as Jagteshwar Singh of Kurali, Mohali, and Gurpal Singh of Malout, Muktsar Sahib.
Struggling to survive in Abohar sanctuary, blackbucks may soon gallop in a new home
Changed land use pattern and attacks by feral dogs and stray cattle, have pushed the majestic blackbuck – the state animal of Punjab – to the “verge of extinction” in the Abohar Wildlife Sanctuary in Fazilka, their only home in the state. Officials of the state forest and wildlife department and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, are on the look out for suitable habitats for the state animal, especially in the wildlife sanctuaries in Punjab.
