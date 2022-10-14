Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bathinda police arrest two beauty contest organisers

Bathinda police arrest two beauty contest organisers

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 04:43 AM IST

Kotwali station house officer Parwinder Singh said organisers of the event Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh were held and an investigation is underway; on Thursday, posters announcing a beauty contest for women “only from general castes” were found pasted at various places in the city, including the Ajit Singh Road locality.

Arrest-handcuffs.
Arrest-handcuffs.
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

The district police arrested two Bathinda residents late Thursday evening in an alleged case of indecent representation of women under the garb of a beauty contest.

Kotwali station house officer Parwinder Singh said organisers of the event Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh were held and an investigation is underway.

On Thursday, posters announcing a beauty contest for women “only from general castes” were found pasted at various places in the city, including the Ajit Singh Road locality.

According to the publicity material, women winning the contest would have a matrimonial offer from an NRI in Canada.

The alleged contest was scheduled to be held in a city-based hotel on October 23.

Police authorities swung into action after various social and religious organisations strongly protested against such a public function.

A case under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code and Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act, 3 was registered against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out