Bathinda sizzles at 40.7°C, IMD predicts hotter days ahead

The mercury soared to 40.7° Celsius in Bathinda, marking an early onset of summer in the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures will continue rising for the next 10-15 days. Workers separate grains of wheat from the husk at a wholesale grain market in Amritsar. (AFP)

Five other cities in Punjab recorded temperatures above 35° Celsius. This is the first time this season that any district in the state has crossed the 40°C threshold.

The country’s nodal weather agency on Thursday said that the average maximum temperature in the state is currently 3.5°C above normal.

The IMD indicated that maximum temperatures in the state are likely to remain above normal by 2–4°C in the coming days.

“Although heatwave conditions have not yet been officially declared, the situation is being closely monitored as temperatures are approaching the threshold. A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-4°C is expected over the next four days,” the IMD said in its bulletin.