Bathinda: Woman influencer’s body found in abandoned car

The Bathinda police have formed multiple probe teams after the decomposed body of a Ludhiana-based digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, was found inside a car at the parking lot of Adesh medical college and hospital in Bhucho town on Wednesday evening, the district police authorities said. The body of Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ was found in a highly decomposed state in a car at the parking lot of Adesh medical college and hospital in Bhucho town on Wednesday evening. (Sourced)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that a murder case had been registered against unknown persons.

“Teams of the cantonment police station and the crime investigation agency (CIA) are working under SP (city) Narinder Singh. We have got clues and hope to crack the case soon,” she added.

Sources privy to the probe in the police department suspect the role of vigilante groups in the murder.

Police officials said that they are investigating possible links to an earlier threat she had received from Canada-based designated terrorist Arsh Dalla, who had allegedly threatened the deceased to stop posting inappropriate videos.

Locals in the Bhucho suburb informed police about a stench emanating from a car in the parking lot of Adesh hospital. Police rushed to the spot and found a woman dead on the rear seat of the car. Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said police were scanning footage from CCTVs mounted in the vicinity.

Investigators suspect the woman was murdered and later her body was dumped in the rear seat of the car.

“An autopsy was conducted at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh civil hospital on Thursday evening. The report is awaited,” the police official said.

The social media influencer was known for uploading reels, including controversial double-entendre videos that went viral on social media platforms.

Known by her online persona ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’, Kanchan had over 16 lakh followers on different social media platforms.

Her Facebook page has 7.76 lakh followers while her two YouTube channels have more than 5 lakh subscribers.

The deceased’s Instagram account has over 3.83 lakh followers.

The victim’s family members at the Cantt police station in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh confirmed on Thursday that the deceased was a resident of Lachman Colony in Ludhiana.

“The victim’s family was informed. Kanchan’s mother told the police team that her daughter had left the house in Ludhiana on June 9, saying that she was going to Bathinda regarding a promotional event but subsequently lost contact with her family. Her mobile was switched off,” the SP said. She was cremated in Bathinda on Thursday evening.

Police sources said a CCTV video has surfaced where an unidentified person wearing a turban is spotted driving into the parking lot at around 5.30 am on June 10.

“The digital evidence suggests that the car carrying Kanchan’s body was lying in the parking lot in Bhucho, located on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway, indicating that the death had occurred at least 24 to 48 hours before the body was discovered on Wednesday evening,” said an official.