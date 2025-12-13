Bathinda: 3 booked for culpable homicide after right-wing leader’s death

Muktsar police have booked three people for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of a Shiv Sena Lion leader. The deceased, Shiva Kumar, 24, district president of Shiv Sena Lion’s youth wing, had gone missing on December 5. (HT)

The accused, Ramandeep Singh, Ankush and Nikku, were booked on the complaint of the deceased’s mother, who alleged that they administered some poisonous substance to her son.

As per the complainant, Kumar left home with his friend Ramandeep, but never returned. Later his mobile phone also went off. The family eventually reported Kumar missing to the police on December 6.

A day later, police found an unidentified body near Budha Gujjar and moved it to the mortuary of the local civil hospital for identification.

Five days later, Kumar’s mother finally identified the body as that of her son on Thursday.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said Kumar’s body was examined by the doctors and there was no injury mark. “The postmortem examination will be conducted on Saturday to determine the cause of death and further legal action will be taken based on the report,” he added.

An FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3 (5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged at the Muktsar city police station.