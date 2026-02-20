Battling pneumonia, muscular dystrophy, student arrives on stretcher to take exam

In an extraordinary display of grit, 17-year-old Kanishka Bisht, a student living with muscular dystrophy since birth, arrived at her examination centre in an ambulance directly from the intensive care unit (ICU) to appear for her CBSE Class 12 Physics exam on Friday. Kanishka Bisht, 17, a student living with muscular dystrophy since birth, arrived at her examination centre in an ambulance directly from the intensive care unit to appear for her CBSE Class 12 Physics exam on Friday. She was diagnosed with pneumonia on February 3, necessitating critical care. (HT Photo)

Supported by oxygen cylinders and a medical team, Kanishka was wheeled into the Government Senior Secondary School (Modern Complex) in Sector 13, Mani Majra, proving that even a severe bout of pneumonia could not derail her academic aspirations.

Kanishka’s health took a sharp downturn on January 30, and she was diagnosed with pneumonia on February 3, necessitating critical care. Despite the physical toll and her pre-existing condition, the Zirakpur resident remained resolute about completing her board finals.

Her father, Prem Bisht, said Kanishka had cleared the joint entrance examination (JEE) recently and was determined to take the board exams even if it meant being tethered to life-support equipment.

To ensure her safety, the school administration arranged for Kanishka to sit for the exam in a separate, medically equipped room. The presence of emergency medical staff allowed her to focus on her paper while her vitals were monitored.

For now, she continues her battle in the ICU, with her eyes set on the upcoming exams.