BBMB directs Punjab to release 8,500 cusecs water to Hry despite objections

In a high-stakes meeting on Wednesday with partner states — Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) directed Punjab to immediately release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana — a decision made despite strong opposition from Punjab. The BBMB, which regulates water distribution from the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar Dams, insisted that the supply to Haryana was “unavoidable”, triggering sharp resistance from Punjab’s irrigation department. (HT File)

The BBMB, which regulates water distribution from the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar Dams, insisted that the supply to Haryana was “unavoidable”, triggering sharp resistance from Punjab’s irrigation department. Punjab officials contended that the state lacks surplus water, citing peak summer demand and the ongoing rabi sowing season.

“Since November, we have been saying that Haryana has not conserved its share of water, but it failed to catch the attention of BBMB officials. However, the BBMB stuck to its stance, leading to Punjab officials walking out of the meeting by giving a dissent note.

The meeting, which stretched for nearly five hours, saw heated exchanges. Officials from Rajasthan (BJP-ruled state), Centre and BBMB supported Haryana’s demand, while Himachal abstained.

Punjab accused Haryana of having already used 104% of its allocated 2.987 MAF and blamed it for mismanaging its share. A formal announcement from BBMB on the decision is still awaited.

Never assured about allocating Punjab’s share of water, CM Mann tells Saini

Earlier in the day, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann told his Haryana counterpart Nayab Saini that he never assured him about allocating Punjab’s share of water. Referring to an April 26 telephonic conversation with Mann, Saini, in a demi official letter of April 27 to the Punjab CM, had said that the latter may recall having assured him (Saini) that Punjab authorities would ensure implementation of April 23 decision of the BBMBs’ technical committee to give 8,500 cusecs of water at Haryana contact points by April 27.

“However, Punjab water resources department has still not placed the indent with the BBMB as per the said decision till 2 pm. Unfortunately, the phone calls being made by Haryana officers to your senior officers, including principal secretary, water resources, are also going unanswered. We are already reeling under shortage of water supply. The release at Haryana contact points have always been in excess of 9,500 cusecs in the past during the months of May and June. This helps us to tide over the summer period when flows in Yamuna are extremely low,” said Saini in his letter to Punjab CM.

Responding to Saini’s letter, the Punjab CM, in a communication, categorically said Punjab would not allow its share of water to flow into Haryana at the cost of state farmers. Referring to the telephonic discussion, Mann wrote, “Why would I offer such an assurance when Punjab does not have surplus water?”

“I have read your letter written to me through news reports. It doesn’t behove a person like you who is holding a constitutional post to mislead people,” the Punjab CM wrote. Responding to Mann’s communication, a Haryana official said that the letter sent by Saini was duly received by Punjab officials on April 27.

Mentioning allocations made by the BBMB for Punjab (5.512 MAF), Haryana (2.987 MAF) and Rajasthan (3.398 MAF), Mann said that it is sad that the BJP government in Haryana has not used its share of water judiciously and exhausted the entire share by March 31.

“Then we were requested by Haryana for surplus 4,000 cusecs of water for drinking purposes. Haryana residents are our brothers and sisters and on April 6 Punjab allowed water to flow from its share to fulfil drinking needs,” Mann said, adding that going by state’s population Haryana needs 1,700 cusecs of water but additional 2,300 cusecs are being supplied.

Raising concerns for state’s needs for canal water, the CM mentioned that the level of underground water is receding very fast and low water level in the dams is concerning. “I want to convey via this letter that the BJP, through its government in the Centre and Haryana, is making attempts to force Punjab to accept Haryana’s proposal and BBMB has called meetings to approve illegal proposal and efforts are being made to rob Punjab of it justified right,” Mann told Saini.