Be a team player or sit in reserves, Rahul warns feuding Punjab leaders

In a stern warning to feuding leaders of the Punjab Congress, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said they will be made to sit in the reserves if they can’t become team players. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a political rally in Barnala on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“One player cannot win a match. We have the entire team sitting here. I want to give this message that become a team player or else we will make you sit as a reserve player,” said Rahul while launching party’s assembly poll campaign in Punjab that goes to the polls next year.

Rahul’s tough message comes amid discord in the state unit where a section of leaders is targeting Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

“No matter how big (a leader) you may be, no one is bigger than the party,” said Rahul while addressing the “MGNREGA Mazdoor Kisan Rally” here in the politically significant Malwa belt which houses 69 of the 117 assembly seats in the state.

Rahul’s comments came after some leaders were booed during his address that also saw slogans in favour of ex-chief minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi.

Senior Congress leaders from Punjab, including Warring, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, Channi, ex-CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and senior leader Vijay Inder Singla were present. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal and Bhupesh Baghel also attended the event.

To end the factionalism in the state unit, the Congress high command had recently chaired a series of meetings where party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal had ruled out changes in the state leadership.

The party bosses also made it clear they won’t project any CM face in Punjab, and the Congress will contest the 2027 elections under collective leadership.

Rahul also said that workers are supreme in the party and all decisions will be made by taking them along. “You all are senior leaders sitting here. My message is that our real strength lies in our workers and hence let us respect them”, he asserted.

Striking chord with Punjabis, he said, “Punjab is our strength. I see India’s power and foundation here. You are our saviours and our protectors and we love you”, he said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

PM signed death warrant of farmers: Rahul on Indi-US deal

In his address, Rahul also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Indo-US interim trade deal, alleging that he has signed the “death warrant” of farmers and small and medium industries by opening doors for US goods, including agricultural produce.

“I am saying with responsibility that a storm is approaching. When US’ almonds, apples, pulses, cotton and soybean will come to India, then the storm will hit,” Rahul said.

Accusing the Modi govt of “selling out” and “destroying” the country, Rahul asked what had India received under the trade deal in return when it agreed to “buy US products worth ₹9 lakh crore every year”.

He said that if India buys goods worth ₹9 lakh crore every year, “then what will happen to our small and medium-scale sector? It will be finished”.

“Narendra Modi ji has opened the door of the agriculture sector. Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, farmers of all these states will be ruined,” he alleged.

“US goods will come, and our farmers will be destroyed,” he claimed.

Never has any PM, be it of the Congress or the BJP, opened the agriculture sector, he said. “The question arises -- what was the pressure that the Indian PM signed the death warrant of the country, farmers, and small and medium industries,” Rahul said.