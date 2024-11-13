Be sympathetic and sensitive to public: Haryana DGP to police officers

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Tuesday said that the policemen should take strict action against criminals and deal with common people with sympathy and sensitivity. Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur. (HT File)

“Criminals should be afraid and common people should live without any fear,” he said.

The DGP presided over a meeting with senior police officers at the police headquarters. Important issues, including crime control and the prompt resolution of public problems, were discussed in detail during this meeting in which superintendents of police (SPs) from across the state also participated via video conferencing.

“The simplest and the only way to control crime in the state is to work in a planned manner to prevent it before it occurs,” DGP said directing police officers to go out in the field and brief the force on how to deal with criminals.

The DGP stated that the officers should convey the message very clearly that strict action should be taken against criminals.

Directing that the individuals with criminal tendencies should also be monitored regarding when, where, and what they are doing, to ensure that they do not commit crimes again, the DGP said that the new law includes provisions to attach the property of criminals as well.

Prompt action on complaints

The DGP said that the problems of the people must be resolved promptly and that the common man should feel free to lodge complaints with the police. He said it is the duty of the concerned police officer to take prompt action on these complaints as per the rules. He also stated that a receipt of the lodged complaint must be provided to the complainant.

“Feedback should be obtained from the complainant regarding their satisfaction with the resolution, and if they are not satisfied, the reasons for their dissatisfaction should be sought,” DGP said.