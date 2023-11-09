close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Behaviour below standards: Punjabi University professor suspended

Behaviour below standards: Punjabi University professor suspended

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 09, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The Punjabi University, Patiala, on Wednesday, suspended a senior professor of the Punjabi department after an inquiry committee found his conduct far below professional standards. The registrar of the Punjabi University issued the suspension orders of professor Surjit Singh on Wednesday.

The suspension order is said to have come after a protest was held by students, including members of the United Sikh Student Federation. The students had locked the main gate of the university campus in the morning for a few hours demanding action against the professor. (HT Photo)
The inquiry committee was formed to probe complaints against the professor by girl students of the university.

Dr Surjit, however, claimed that he was the victim of a witch hunt. He said, “I will explore all legal options available. I will fight against the suspension.”

He added that he would also fight against the mob attack on him by the students on the university campus.

Meanwhile, a protest by a group of students has been going on outside the vice-chancellor’s office for the last eight days demanding action against students who reportedly attacked the professor.

