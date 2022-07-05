Behbal Kalan firing: HC disposes of pleas seeking quashing of FIR, challan
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a bunch of pleas filed by former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini and others while asking the Punjab Police to expedite the probe into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases.
The pleas filed by former DGP Saini, suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal and the then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh, among others demanded transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and quashing of the FIR and chargesheet submitted by the SIT constituted by the Punjab government.
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh observed that Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan criminal cases are “intrinsically mixed up” and the special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Naunihal Singh (probing Behbal Kalan criminal cases) is feeling “handicapped” in the absence of material collected by the SIT of Kotkapura. The court “desired” that the SIT in the Kotkapura criminal cases conduct the investigation “expeditiously” so that the Naunihal Singh-led SIT also can proceed with the probe. Kotkapura cases are being probed by the SIT led by IPS officer LK Yadav.
Two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan allegedly in the police firing in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages of Faridkot in 2015.
In April 2021, the high court quashing the chargesheet had ordered in Kotkapura criminal cases that till the time the SIT does not complete its probe, it won’t share it with “anyone”. Punjab Police had argued that as probe of the Yadav-led SIT is not complete and due to HC orders, the investigation into the Behbal Kalan cases has got held up and can be completed when probe reports of the Yadav-led SIT is shared with team led by Naunihal.
The court has now directed both the SITs to complete probe and file challans. It said after that, petitioners would be at liberty to address arguments at the time of framing of charges and seek appropriate orders. As of demands made in the pleas, the court said: “... all the legal arguments can be raised before the competent court.” The court, however, maintained that “it has disposed of pleas without meaning anything on merits of the case(s)”. It also asked the trial court to take all these cases simultaneously on the same day and take a decision.
The case was registered on October 21, 2015, a week after two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan.
The court observed that no meticulous examination of prosecution or defence material is permissible so as to assess the gravity or the allegations. “The complicity of the petitioners would be tested before the trial court, for which the petitioners/accused would be at liberty to argue their respective cases at the stage of framing of charges and seek discharge in accordance with law,” it said.
CM hails verdict
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hailed the verdict of high court “dismissing petitions” seeking quashing of FIR and investigation conducted into the Behbal Kalan firing.
The CM said the verdict has paved the way for the government to seek strict punishment against the policeman accused of firing on innocent protestors at Behbal Kalan. Mann added that both the Akalis and Congress have connived with each other to save the guilty in this case.
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
‘Yellow’ rain alert in city, IMD predicts heavier showers on Tuesday
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' weather alert on Monday, indicating very likely chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the city and suburbs. An intense spell of rain, heavier than Monday, is expected on Tuesday. According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm in 24 hours is considered 'heavy' and between 115.6mm and 204.4mm is 'very heavy'.
UP climbs to ‘Leaders’ category in states’ start-up ranking
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is gradually catching up with the start-up race and has progressed from the 'Emerging Startup Ecosystems' category to 'Leaders' in the latest ranking released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the union government, said state government officials on Monday. The Startup ranking of states was started by the government of India in 2018. According to the DPIIT, 6,379 startups are registered in Uttar Pradesh.
