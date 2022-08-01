Behbal Kalan firing: Kin of victims decline Punjab Speaker’s request for more time to complete probe
The families of the victims of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing and Sikh protesters on Sunday declined Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s request to give more time to complete the probe into the incident and further announced to hold another gathering on August 16.
The victims’ families and Sikh organisations gathered at Behbal Kalan to decide further action plan of the protest. Sandhwan reached the protest site and requested the protesters to give more time to the government to complete the probe. He said that the state government is working on it and probe in police firing cases will be completed as soon as possible.
In April, the state government had sought three-month time to bring the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case to a logical conclusion, which was accepted by the victim’s kin and protesters. But on July 10, when the three-month deadline lapsed, a team of lawyers on behalf of the state government sought more time to get a clarification on an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the matter.
Following this, the protesters agreed to give two weeks more time. A couple of weeks earlier, a state government delegation led by cabinet minister Harjot Bains had sought six months more time to complete the probe in Behbal Kalan firing case but the protesters refused.
“This government has failed to fulfil their promise and even after setting a deadline they have failed. Sandhwan had requested to give more time to the government but we have refused to give any further time to them. We have given a call to gather at the Behbal Kalan on August 16. We also oppose the appointment of new advocate general as a person who defended dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim should not be the head of the legal team of Punjab,” Sukhraj, whose sit-in entered the 220th day on Sunday, said.
Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. ENDS
Now, police teams tracing Atiq’s son Umar; Ali’s aides still at large
After the surrender of Ali Ahmed, younger son of mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, before the district court on Saturday, the police are now making efforts to arrest four of his aides who are still at large. Moreover, the police teams will also expedite their efforts to trace the whereabouts of Atiq's eldest son Umar who is dodging not only the Uttar Pradesh police but also the CBI.
Underprivileged students learn to dream big with free NEET coaching
A group of doctors and medical students in Maharashtra are offering free coaching to students from poor families and rural areas to prepare them for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), for which private coaching classes are a costly affair. Six students from the batch of 36 cracked the Common Entrance Test of the Maharashtra government for medical and engineering courses. Many of them got into good colleges.
1000 plus campaigners sing national anthem to save Aarey
Mumbai: In order to evoke the spirit of unity and patriotism and send a strong message to the critics of the Save Aarey movement that their protests are not 'anti-development', over 1,000 plus campaigners, gathered at Aarey Colony's Birsa Munda Chowk on Sunday morning, sung the powerful rendition of the Indian national anthem toward the end of their demonstration at 1pm.
41-year-old pillion rider run over by truck on his birthday
Thane: In an ill-fated ride, a 41-year-old man on hIdentified as Santosh Mistry, a resident of Sathe Nagar, Thane'sbirthday on Sunday, who was riding with his driver to finalise a venue for his birthday party died in a road accident near Kharegaon toll naka, after his bike skid due to pebbles scattered on the roadside and got run over by a speeding truck. Mistry was headed towards Dombivli from Thane in a Honda Shine bike.
Merger on cards: Cantonment residents seek clarity on several issues
As the Union government is seeking excision (removal) of civilian areas of seven cantonments, including Pune, and their merger with neighbourhood municipal corporation or council area, civic activists and cantonment residents have demanded clarity on several issues. The three cantonment boards of Pune, Khadki and Dehu were dissolved in February 2021. The term of the board ended in February 2020 and after that two extensions were granted by the union government.
