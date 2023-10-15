Behbal Kalan police firing anniversary: No faith in system to deliver justice, say victims’ families

The kin of one of the Behbal Kalan police firing victims on Saturday said that they have no faith in the system to deliver justice anymore. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was a member of the previous special investigation team (SIT) which probed the 2015 police firing cases, visited Gurjeet’s house. (File)

A ‘shaheedi samagam’ (martyrdom congregation) was organised at Tibbi Sahib Gurdwara in Faridkot district’s Behbal Kalan village to mark the eighth anniversary of the firing incident on October 14, 2015, in which two protesters— Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district— were killed during the post-sacrilege protest.

The family members of Gurjeet stayed away from the event. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was a member of the previous special investigation team (SIT) which probed the 2015 police firing cases, visited Gurjeet’s house.

Apart from Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) leaders, including Sangrur member of parliament Simranjit Singh Mann, no other political leader of any party joined the event.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh who died in the police firing, said, “Since October 2015, the whole Sikh community has been waiting to know the persons who were responsible for sacrilege and police firing incidents. Now there is no hope of justice from the system. They cannot deliver justice. The people of Punjab will have to do it. We are ready for it. We are just demanding that those responsible for firing and sacrilege incidents should be brought to book.”

Sikh leaders said eight years were more than enough to act against the culprits, but the people responsible are roaming freely.

“The firing incidents happened under the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government. All the political parties have deceived the Sikh community. Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also did politics on these issues. Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP leaders have visited a number of times but did nothing but mislead us,” Simranjit Singh Mann said.

