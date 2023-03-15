‘Betrayal’ in relationship: Christian girl dies by suicide, Akal Takht forms panel to ensure justice

In a first case of its kind, Akal Takht set up a committee to ensure justice to a non-Sikh girl who had approached the highest Sikh temporal seat after being ditched by a man belonging to Jalandhar district. After the man refused to accept her despite Takht’s intervention, the girl committed suicide on March 4 in a hotel of the city.

The matter came to light on Wednesday, a day after an FIR was registered in Kotwali police station under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code.

The 24-year-old girl who worked in Dubai and belonged to Lucknow, was found hanged with a ceiling fan of the room of a hotel in Amritsar. That day the police did proceedings under section 174. However, on complaint of her mother, the Police registered a case against three persons—Gurminder Singh, his father Gurmail Singh and mother Ravinder Kaur who hail from Kukkar village of Jalandhar district.

As per the FIR, Gurminder and the girl worked together in Dubai and got into a relationship. “Gurminder promised her that he would marry her and both had physical relations. In November last year, Gurminder returned to Punjab and he married another girl. The accused ditched her that shocked her and she committed suicide”.

Pertinently, Takht had formed a committee after the deceased, who was said to be belonging to Christian community, approached its jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. “She urged him to ensure justice to her as the man belongs to Sikh faith and she trusted him for he being a Sikh. She told Jathedar Sahib that she very much respected the turban he wore and she never expected that the man to whom she loved would ever cheat her”, said Karnail Singh Peermohammad, coordinator of the panel.

The panel further assigned the case to social worker Roop Kaur Sandhu to handle. She voluntarily pursue the case and ensure the registration of the FIR. “On humanitarian ground, we tried our best to ensure justice to the victim. We left no stone unturned to persuade the family of the man, but it did not follow us. No doubt the FIR has been lodged by the police, but it was very unfortunate incident that shook us entirely”, said Peermohammad, adding, “The action taken by Akal Takht has once again proved that whoever irrespective his or her faith approach Takht for help, he or she get shelter”.

However, no arrest has been made yet, as per the police sources. Sandhu demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

