‘Better infra, services’: Congress’ manifesto sees Panchkula as smart city

Releasing the party’s manifesto for the municipal corporation elections, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh on Friday said the priority was to develop Panchkula as a smart city, improve the drinking water system, reconstruct roads, strengthen the waste management system and come up with a permanent solution for the parking and traffic problems.

As many as six mayoral aspirants and 87 ward nominees are in the fray for the Panchkula municipal elections on May 10.

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Besides, multi-level parking, free parking and other infrastructure would be ensured, he said in presence of MLA Chander Mohan, mayoral candidate Sudha Bhardwa and others.

In the manifesto, the party has promised better coordination with resident welfare associations, simplification of the community buildings’ booking process, beautification of business sectors and ensuring convenient services for senior citizens, people with disabilities and the needy.

Singh further said basic amenities would be ensured in slum areas. “A special attention will be on construction and maintenance of public toilets, along with ensuring CCTV, Wi-Fi, better health and sanitation services in the city. Pending development works will be completed within the stipulated time frame and strict action will be taken over corruption,” he said.

As many as six mayoral aspirants and 87 ward nominees are in the fray for the May 10 elections. Poll watchers predict a keen contest between BJP’s Shyam Lal Bansal and Congress’ Bhardwaj.

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