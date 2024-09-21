Betting racket busted, 16 held in Jalandhar

Busting a betting racket, the Jalandhar rural police arrested 16 individuals in Lohian area of the district on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the operation was a part of a broader crackdown on unlawful activities, which led to the recovery of ₹18,500 in cash. Busting a betting racket, the Jalandhar rural police arrested 16 individuals in Lohian area of the district on Saturday. (HT File)

He said the entire operation was conducted under the supervision of DSP Onkar Singh Brar of the Shahkot sub-division. A case has been registered under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 (4) of the BNS at the Lohian police station and further investigation is ongoing.

Khakh said the arrested individuals would be produced in a local court and their police would be sought for further investigation.