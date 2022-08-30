Beware of fraudsters posing as food safety officers: Mohali health dept
The Mohali health department observed that fraudsters posing as food safety officers had been found challaning food business operators and charging a fee for issuance of medical fitness certificates in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda
After fraudsters posing as food safety officers were found challaning food business operators and charging a fee for issuance of medical fitness certificates in Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda, the Mohali health department on Tuesday advised shopkeepers to be on the alert.
Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district health officer Dr Subhash Kumar, in a joint statement, said, “We want to make it clear to every food business operator that medical fitness certificates can be obtained from any registered medical practitioner or from the district and sub-divisional civil hospitals of the district.”
They observed that fraudsters were taking advantage of the festive season and asked shop owners to inform the area police or the food safety wing of the civil surgeon’s office if they receive any such calls. Dr Kumar asked dairy owners, milkmen, and those selling food items, to immediately report any demands for bribe or ‘monthly collection” in the name of any official of the district health department or its food safety wing. Dr Subhash said shopkeepers may also reach out to him on his personal number: 98766 43047.
He said that issuance and modification of food safety licence was an online process. No physical submission of any documents was needed. A registration certificate or licence can be obtained by applying online at www.foscos.fssai.gov.in. Afee is charged for the same.
-
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
-
Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from Yogi cabinet after taking over as U.P BJP chief
A day after taking charge as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. A senior officer said that nothing is certain as of now.
-
5-day Smart India Hackathon concludes at Chitkara University
The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon was held at Chitkara University on Tuesday. Fifteen teams with 105 participants worked on three problem statements presented by the ministry of home affairs. Teams were given a winning amount of ₹1 lakh each. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 were awarded to the winning teams.
-
Dumka murder: Jharkhand HC summons DGP, seeks report on details of incident
Taking suo moto cognisance of the gruesome killing of a 16-year-old girl by her alleged stalker in Dumka, the Jharkhand high court on Tuesday summoned director general of police Neeraj Sinha and sought details of the incident. The division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan asked the DGP, who was present in court, for the status report on the case.
-
Karnataka: Six-feet long Cobra found in KSRTC bus leaves passengers in panic
In a viral video that is doing rounds on social media, a six-feet long Cobra was recently found in a moving state-run bus near Sidlaghatta of Karnataka. The massive reptile was later rescued by a local snake catcher hours after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken. According to a report by the Times of India, the bus started from Chikkaballapura at 3pm on Saturday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics