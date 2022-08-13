Beyond jail reforms: Sangrur jail authorities to set up petrol pump run by inmates, ex-convicts
In an endeavour to help jail inmates and former convicts to join the mainstream by empowering them, Sangrur jail authorities will be soon setting up a petrol pump, right outside the jail premises, which will be entirely run by the inmates.
The petrol pump, to be located on Sangrur-Barnala road, for which permission has been granted to the jail authorities and will be operational in the next two months is the first-of-its-kind in Punjab.
The jail authorities had sought a no-objection certificate from Sangrur administration before bypolls of Sangrur Lok Sabha and now it has got the official nod. The petrol pump is being set up on the pattern of Telangana, a state which is successfully running petrol pumps on jail premises.
According to the project proposal, inmates with a record of good conduct and those who have completed their sentences but are finding it hard to get jobs, will be employed at the petrol pump to operate it. They will be deployed on rotation and shift basis.
“The inmates will be given wages for their shift as per the jail rules while the ex-convicts will get paid as per the rates fixed by the deputy commissioner (DC rates). The income generated from the petrol pump will go to the Punjab Prison Development Board and later it will be used for the welfare of jails,” said an official, requesting anonymity. He said construction of the petrol pump will be started soon.
Another official of the jail department informed that the petrol pump will be constructed on land belonging to the jail located at its periphery
When contacted, Sangrur additional deputy commissioner, Anmol Singh Dhaliwal,said, “The Sangrur jail had required NOC from the administration to operate the filling station and we have issued it to them.”
Sangrur jail superintendent Manjeet Singh said, “Setting up of the petrol pump is an attempt to promote skill development and help inmates to return to the mainstream after the end of their jail term.”
