Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

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Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress accusing them of betraying Punjab through divisive politics, corruption and anti-state decisions over the years.

Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Manki village in Samrala, the CM said the BJP had exposed its anti-Punjab mindset by making Sanskrit compulsory and Punjabi optional in army schools, and pointed out that the party thrives on creating communal tensions before elections to polarise voters. He also cautioned that if voted to power in the state, the BJP would again impose the “black farm laws”.

Reminding people of the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the agitation against now-repealed farm laws, Mann questioned how the BJP could seek votes in Punjab after the deaths of hundreds of protesting farmers.

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{{^usCountry}} He claimed that unlike previous regimes, the AAP government was utilising public funds for welfare schemes, education, healthcare, employment and development works. Mann also announced ₹50 lakh for development projects in the village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He claimed that unlike previous regimes, the AAP government was utilising public funds for welfare schemes, education, healthcare, employment and development works. Mann also announced ₹50 lakh for development projects in the village. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CM said his government was framing citizen-centric policies after taking regular feedback from people. He accused opposition parties of spreading “fake and derogatory narratives” to mislead the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said his government was framing citizen-centric policies after taking regular feedback from people. He accused opposition parties of spreading “fake and derogatory narratives” to mislead the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Mann said the legislation was receiving appreciation from Punjabis across the world. He also targeted Akali leaders opposing the legislation, alleging that they feared accountability in sacrilege-related cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Mann said the legislation was receiving appreciation from Punjabis across the world. He also targeted Akali leaders opposing the legislation, alleging that they feared accountability in sacrilege-related cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Criticising the Congress, Mann said the party was divided by internal infighting and leadership ambitions. He added that Punjabis were aware of the “reality” of Congress leaders despite their hopes of returning to power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Criticising the Congress, Mann said the party was divided by internal infighting and leadership ambitions. He added that Punjabis were aware of the “reality” of Congress leaders despite their hopes of returning to power. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the importance of education, the CM said poverty and social backwardness could only be eradicated through quality education. He claimed that Punjab had secured the top rank in primary and middle-school education, surpassing Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

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