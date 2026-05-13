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Bhagwant Mann accuses opposition parties of betraying Punjab

Reminding people of the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the agitation against now-repealed farm laws, Mann questioned how the BJP could seek votes in Punjab after the deaths of hundreds of protesting farmers.

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ludhiana

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress accusing them of betraying Punjab through divisive politics, corruption and anti-state decisions over the years.

Addressing a Lok Milni programme at Manki village in Samrala, the CM said the BJP had exposed its anti-Punjab mindset by making Sanskrit compulsory and Punjabi optional in army schools, and pointed out that the party thrives on creating communal tensions before elections to polarise voters. He also cautioned that if voted to power in the state, the BJP would again impose the “black farm laws”.

Reminding people of the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the agitation against now-repealed farm laws, Mann questioned how the BJP could seek votes in Punjab after the deaths of hundreds of protesting farmers.

Emphasising the importance of education, the CM said poverty and social backwardness could only be eradicated through quality education. He claimed that Punjab had secured the top rank in primary and middle-school education, surpassing Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann accuses opposition parties of betraying Punjab
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Bhagwant Mann accuses opposition parties of betraying Punjab
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