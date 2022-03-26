Bhagwant Mann gives cheques to cotton farmers, says world will see Punjab's upliftment
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over compensatory cheques to cotton farmers affected by the pink bollworm attack in the state's Mansa. The pink bollworm attack caused extensive damage to the areas under cotton cultivation in Punjab last year.
"People are honest, but it will take some time to correct the system, every work will be done... the whole world will watch the upliftment of Punjab," the Punjab chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On the occasion of Holi, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had released ₹101 crore as compensation for damage to cotton crop due to pink bollworm. The party said this move was taken as the farmers faced heavy losses and this compensation was long-awaited.
"The government has released compensation of ₹1,01,39,45,087 for the crop damaged by pink locust. Will fulfil all promises and guarantees in all situations," tweeted AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
On Friday, Mann cautioned people against officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices and said "I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won't be tolerated in Punjab now,".
The AAP-led dispensation on Wednesday launched an anti-corruption action helpline number on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics