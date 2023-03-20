Bhagwant Mann govt won't spare those trying to disrupt peace, says minister

The Punjab government will take strict action against anyone trying to vitiate the atmosphere of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government said on Monday. Addressing a presser, Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said he is continuously receiving calls from people from Punjab and even outside the country who are praising the state government for its crackdown against anti-social elements. Referring to the events unfolding in Punjab with respect to the hunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, Dhaliwal said the state is safe under the leadership of chief minister Bhagwant Mann who is capable of taking tough decisions to maintain peace.

Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said no anti-social element will be allowed to flourish in the state.

The Punjab government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the state till Tuesday afternoon as it continues hunt for Amritpal Singh. The Punjab Police on Monday claimed that Singh was trying to set up his own militia ‘Anandpur Khalsa Fauz’ , the bulletproof jackets and guns as well as 'AKF" mark outside his residence indicate. Dhaliwal thanked the people of Punjab for ‘reposing faith’ in the Mann government. “Our government will not spare those people who act against the interest of Punjab or are trying to disturb the peace here. The Mann government is prepared to take tough decisions if needed”, the minister said, while praising the CM.ALSO READ: Police invoke NSA against five of Waris Punjab De, including Amritpal’s uncle Harjit

“Our party is a patriotic and secular party. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, this entire plan was prepared based on all the information. The people of Punjab are very happy about this action against anti-social elements”, Dhaliwal said.

He said that the youth of Punjab do not need bullets and guns. They need jobs and laptops. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is constantly working towards the prosperity of Punjab. The state is in the hands of an honest chief minister and is on the path of development. Bhagwant Mann will never let Punjab deviate from the path of development.

