Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government regularises services of 8,736 contractual teachers

Published on Oct 08, 2022 02:00 AM IST

A delegation representing the teachers called on the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to thank him. The five-member delegation thanked the CM for accepting their long pending demand of regularisation of the service.

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said during the election campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to regularise the jobs of contractual employees within six months of formation of the government, but the Bhagwant Mann government has fulfilled its promise in five-and-a half months. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government on Friday issued a notification to regularise 8,736 contractual teachers working in the education department. Informing this Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said during the election campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to regularise the jobs of contractual employees within six months of formation of the government, but the Mann government has fulfilled its promise in five-and-a half months.

Attacking the previous governments, Bains said that they recruited these teachers on contracts and exploited them for a long time by giving them peanuts in lieu of proper wages.

Later, a delegation representing the teachers called on the CM Mann to thank him. The five-member delegation thanked the CM for accepting their long pending demand of regularisation of the service.

Mann handed over the letter of notification to the teachers and said they have been working since long on contractual posts, adding that some of these teachers have been discharging their duty since last 14 years.

Mann said for a bright future of students, the livelihood of teachers must be secured.

