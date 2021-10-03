Bhagwat in Jammu: Despite diversities, we are united

Stating that the system has changed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said despite diversities, we are united.

“We are one, though we may have different systems as per regions, religions and beliefs. We have different gods and goddesses, but all these diversities don’t change our unity. The moment we think on the lines insider and outsider, we go wrong,” he said while addressing a gathering here on the last day of his four-day visit to Jammu.

Bhagwat talked at length about ancient history of India vis-à-vis European and African cultures.

He also talked about socialism, communism, individualism, emergence of new left and how confrontations within the societies and countries kept spiraling.

“India has had democracy since ages and the nation believes in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle. The European countries coined these terms now, but they have been here in India since ages. Now, the world looks up to India,” he said.

“For 6,000 years, we did farming on our land in India and they are still fertile unlike Africa,” he added.

Talking about system of governance within the country, he said, “The system changed, like here (in J&K). Article 370 is not anymore but has it gone away from the heart…why states fight against each other, like Cauvery water issue. The river is drying up, but blood was spilled over its water.”

“What good would be done by changing the system? It’s the mentality that has to change,” he said.

“We all must work jointly to protect the national interests and for the welfare of society at large,” he added.

“The main focus must be to keep ourselves happy and satisfied and we all must work for the internal peace, which is possible only through social service and thinking about others,” Bhagwat said.

On Friday, the RSS chief had discussed about expansion of organisational work in new areas and further setting up the network of RSS shakhas in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among the people.