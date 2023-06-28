Give plastic, take jaggery: Barnala village takes swift green strides

In a novel way to end plastic menace, Bhaini Mehraj village on Tuesday launched an initiative of giving free-of-charge jaggery and sugar to those bringing plastic waste to the panchayat. Panchayat of Bhaini Mehraj village holds a meet in Barnala on Tuesday. (HT photo)

A resolution for the initiative was passed during a meeting of the village panchayat. The village has a population of 5,100 people.

Sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur said the aim of the initiative was to make the village plastic-free.

She said under the initiative, plastic waste will be collected from locals after every three months and jaggery and sugar will be given to them according to the weight of the waste.

“The move will encourage people to stock plastic. Later, we will collect it from them and dispose of it in environment-friendly manner,” she added.

